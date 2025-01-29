Shweta Rohira, Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife, suffers major injuries in road accident | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Rohira met with a road accident on Wednesday

Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife and actress Shweta Rohira met with a terrible road accident on Wednesday. The actor has also shared some of her pictures after the accident on social media, in which she is seen in critical condition on a hospital bed. A plaster on her entire leg and a bandage on her lips can be seen in the photos. Ever since the photos went viral on social media, fans have been worried about the actor's health.

Shweta Rohira became a victim of a terrible accident

Shweta Rohira shared the post and informed us about this accident. 'Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode,' read her caption.

Shweta Rohira shares health update

Shweta further wrote, 'Broken bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed, all this was not on my list. But, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or it just wanted me to act in my own mini-soap opera in a hospital drama. The truth is that sometimes life shakes us up to break us, to make us strong again. After all, destruction paves the way for construction. And while it hurts now, I know that this is just a chapter, not the whole story.'

A look at her career

In 2018, Shweta Rohira made her acting debut in Sunil Thadani's short film "Parineeti." However, she rose to fame as the lead in one of the most praised plays, "That's My Girl." In 2018, her debut novel "Filmy Chick" was released, and it was overwhelmingly positive. Shweta has modelled for numerous fashion labels, including Ritus Secondskin, Boy London, Aishpara, Indrayani, Tasta, and Jellyfish Studio.

She was married to Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat from November 3, 2014 till 2015. The couple was separated after a year of their marriage and now Pulkit is married to actor Kriti Kharbanda. They tied the knot in 2024.

