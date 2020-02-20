Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana's film may mint around Rs 10 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Prediction

This Friday, moviegoers will be treated with two completely different films. While one is Dharma Productions' horror venture, the other one is presented by Aanand L Rai's small-town world. While Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship promises to send chills down your spine, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will give an important lesson while taking you on an entertaining ride.

If trade analysts' predictions are anything to go by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan can open at around Rs 8-9 crore or even higher if received positively. The first-day business can even touch Rs 12 crore if it receives positive word of mouth.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, ''The audience has loved the trailer and songs. Ayushmann is on a roll and this might be his 8th consecutive hit. Once again, he has taken up a taboo subject with a story set in a hinterland. He will be seen tackling the subject in a comical way which will enable the viewer to receive what the storyteller is trying to say''.

There is a possibility of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan becoming Ayushman’s highest opener till date. For that, it needs to beat the first-day collection of Ayushmann's last film, Dream Girl, which opened at Rs 10.05 crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release in around 2500 screens while Bhoot has screen count of approx 1500 screens. Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot is expected to earn Rs 4-5 crore.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has TVF fame Jitendra Kumar, Badhaai Ho fame couple Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta besides Maanvi Gagroo and several others.