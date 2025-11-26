India’s first 5-billion-view video: Shree Hanuman Chalisa sets new YouTube milestone Shree Hanuman Chalisa by T-Series has made history by crossing 5 billion views on YouTube, the first Indian video to do so. Soulfully sung by Hariharan and composed by Lalit Sen, the devotional track now ranks among the platform’s most-viewed videos ever.

T-series' Shree Hanuman Chalisa, this devotional song has created history. It has become first Indian video to have 5 billion view count. Yes! You read that right, Gulshan Kumar's Hanuman Chalisa has also earned a place among the most-viewed videos of all time.

The video by T-series had received 5 billion views. Even today, its number of views continues to rise. This figure surpasses any Bollywood, Punjabi, or other major superstar songs.

Major milestone

Shree Hanuman Chalisa has become India's only video to achieve this feat. It is significant to note that the video has entered the top 10 most-viewed videos of all time on YouTube.

A look at the makers

Shree Hanuman Chalisa, soulfully rendered by Hariharan and composed by Lalit Sen, continues to be a powerful source of faith, strength, and spiritual connection for millions worldwide. The T-Series video directed by Shambhu Gopal.

Social media reaction

The news of Shree Hanuman Chalisa registering 5 billion views on YouTube has enticed social media users. A YouTube user wrote in the comment section, 'Back here after 5 billion views, super proud to India and this milestone'. Another user wrote, 'Well deserved. Such videos are source of inspiration and hope. Glad to know about it's recognition.' Another comment read, 'Wao what an achievement for India and T-series.'

Watch the full song here:

Bhushan Kumar expresses gratitude

T-Series' Managing Director Bhushan Kumar expressed his gratitude on the occasion, saying, 'Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including me. My father, Gulshan Kumar, dedicated his life to bringing spiritual music to every home, and this achievement is a reflection of his vision. Surpassing 5 billion views and being included in the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion of the people.'

