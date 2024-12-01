Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada actress, found dead in apartment in Telangana's Rangareddy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shobitha Shivanna

Kannada television and film actress Shobhitha Shivanna was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. The police suspect that she took her own life by hanging herself. She was found hanging from a fan at her residence in C-Block of Gachibowli’s Sri Ram Nagar Colony. The police were informed, and a case has been registered while investigations are underway.

The tragic incident came to light when the police received a complaint. Upon reaching the spot, they discovered the actress's body and initiated an investigation. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Shobhitha Shivanna was a well-known face in the Kannada entertainment industry. She had starred in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials like Brahmagantu and Ninnindale. In recent years, Shobhitha has been actively pursuing opportunities in the Telugu film industry. However, the reasons behind her tragic decision remain unclear.

The police are currently investigating the case to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the actress's death.

A rising star cut short

Hailing from Sakleshpur in Hassan, Karnataka, Shobhitha Shivanna had made a significant mark in the Kannada entertainment industry. Her journey began as a television anchor, and she soon transitioned into acting, captivating audiences with her talent and dedication. She was known for her roles in popular TV serials like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini, Deepavu Ninnade Galiyu Ninnade, and Manedevru.

Shobhitha's untimely demise has shocked the Kannada film and television industry. Fans and colleagues have expressed their grief and condolences on social media. The industry has lost a promising talent, and her absence will be deeply felt.