Shilpa Shirodkar's car hit by a bus in Mumbai, files police complaint: 'Thankfully my staff is fine' Bigg Boss 18 contestant and former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar's car was hit by a city bus in Mumbai on Wednesday. She filed a police complaint and called out the bus company via Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar had a narrow escape after her car was hit by a bus in Mumbai on Wednesday. She even called out the bus company for taking responsibility for the accident. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 18 contestant shared her disappointment and thanked the Mumbai Police for their cooperation in filing a complaint.

By posting several images of her damaged car, Shilpa wrote, "A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!"

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM IG / @SHILPASHIRODKAR73)Screengrab of Shilpa Shirodkar's Instagram story

Moreover, she thanked the Mumbai Police and wrote, "Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened."