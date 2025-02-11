Shilpa Shetty's restaurant 'Bastian': Deets about celebrity-favourite eating corner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Details about Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been a part of the film industry for many decades. She earns a lot from films, social media to different ventures. She and her businessman husband Raj Kundra had recently opened a new restaurant in Bengaluru. Earlier, Shilpa had a popular restaurant named Bastian in Mumbai. Read further to know interesting details about Shilpa Shetty's restaurants.

Shilpa Shetty owns Bastian-named restaurants in different cities in India. Its Mumbai branch is one of the most talked about and houseful easting corners of the city. It is built on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadal. Its rooftop view looks no less than heaven. It was introduced by Minal Chopra and Ranjit Bindra. This restaurant with 450 seats has Greek architecture-based interiors and is known for its tasty and decorative food options.

Moreover, Mumbai's Bastian is one of the most loved eating corners of several celebrities like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Tiger Shroff, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday among others. The place is also known for hosting several Bollywood parties. So much so, that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also hosted their reception party at Bastian.



Recently, Shetty also shared photos from the Bengaluru branch of Bastian, where she performed pooja before the opening of the restaurant. Moreover, the videos and photos show that the Karnataka branch is no less than the Maharashtra one. The interiors and designs of this restaurant looked appealing. Bastian is not only known for its looks, but great food too.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty is a health conscious. In such a situation, if it is her restaurant, then it is necessary to take special care of her health. The menu of Bastian Restaurant shows that special care is taken for hygiene and fitness in food from lunch to dinner.

