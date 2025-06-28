Shefali Jariwala's last rites to be performed today, video from her Mumbai residence goes viral | Watch The last rites of Bigg Boss fame and actress Shefali Jariwala are set to be performed on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Mumbai. She passed away at the age of 42 on Friday night.

The 'Kaanta Laga' girl, Shefali Jariwala, breathed her last on Friday in Mumbai. The actress who featured in the Bollywood film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' passed away at the age of 42, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. This news has left the entertainment world in mourning. According to reports, the last rites of Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the music video 'Kaanta Laga' and Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala will be performed today, June 28, 2025, at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium. It has been informed that the postmortem of Shefali Jariwala's body has been completed. Her mortal remains have been left from Cooper Hospital and brought to her residence.

According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), "The postmortem was conducted by a state government doctor. The doctors reserved their opinion. The cause of death is still not clear." Several videos and pictures have also surfaced from her Mumbai home showing her mother in tears, grieving the sudden death of her daughter.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to Shefali's sudden death and wrote, "Oh God Shefali.. Still cant process it.. Om Shanti." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Mummun Dutta also took to her Instagram stories and expressed her grief. "It's too difficult to process this. Still cannot wrap my head around this. Never thought I would be writing this for such a young, beautiful, talented industry colleague. Honestly I don't even know what to write," reads the post.

For those who don't know, she rose to fame with her music video 'Kaanta Laga'. She later transitioned to television and participated in TV reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' with her husband Parag Tyagi. She also gained attention in Colors TV's popular show 'Bigg Boss' because of her past relationship with contestant and actor Sidharth Shukla. The duo dated each other over 15 years ago during their early days in the television industry.

Before meeting Parag Tyagi, Shefali was married to Harmeet Singh, one half of the musical duo Meet Brothers. However, the marriage ended in 2009, and Jariwala tied the knot with well-known actor Parag Tyagi in 2014.

