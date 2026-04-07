Did you know Shashwat Sachdev created 14 songs for Dhurandhar 2 in 11 days? Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, apart from their gripping storyline, cast and performances, were known for its phenomemal music. Composed and musically directed by Shashwat Sachdev, Dhar has taken to social media to share trivia around the film and revealed that the songs of the film were composed on an extremely tight deadline. However, Shashwat ensured that the songs and background music (BGM) reflected the makers' vision fully.

"Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev", is how Aditya Dhar started his note. He continued, "Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with. What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud."

He then reflected on how the songs of Dhurandhar were created, "9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3. At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached top global charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated, something that’s an absolute rarity for any film in the world."

He then went on to explain how his house was transformed into a music studio for the film's music. "For almost 15 days, my house stopped being a house. It became a living, breathing studio. Every room had something going on, music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walking in and out endlessly. Days and nights just blending into each other. 21–22 hour stretches, no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right. And right at the center of all of it was Sha. Holding everything together. Creating, composing, guiding, reacting, evolving, all at once. There were days he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down. That kind of resilience is rare," he said.

Later in the comment box, Aditya Dhar continued, "Having the legendary Irshad Kamil Sir alongside, and a team that gave everything they had, pushed this into something even more special. Everyone went into absolute God mode. And through all that chaos, Magic (Sha’s better half) was the anchor, keeping things steady, holding the energy together when everything could have easily fallen apart. What makes Sha truly special is not just his talent. It’s his hunger. His refusal to settle. His instinct to keep digging until something feels honest. He doesn’t chase easy, he chases truth in every note. That kind of commitment doesn’t come from skill alone. It comes from love. Love to achieve God through music. And you can feel that love in every second of Dhurandhar. Always grateful. Always rooting for you."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 and is currently running in theatres.

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