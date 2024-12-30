Sharvari Wagh gives sneak peek into last working day of 2024 on the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharvari Wagh shares photo from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' set on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh, who became famous in every household with films like Munjya and Maharaja, has shared her last day of work of 2024 on her social media handle. This post was the day spent on the sets of her film Alpha, seeing which her fans seemed excited. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film is being directed by Shiv Rawail. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is a part of the YRF spy universe.

Sharvari's last working day of 2024

On Sunday, Sharvari shared a special picture from the sets of the film Alpha in her Instagram stories. With this picture, Sharvari wrote, "The energy of my last working day of 2024. Using Alpha. Grateful for every working day of 24. A year that has been especially a learning one.. Going to work has been the biggest blessing for me. It has kept me motivated".

Sharvari will be seen in Alpha

'Alpha' is a spy film produced by Aditya Chopra and is a part of the YRF spy universe. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series 'The Railway Men', which was also produced by YRF. It is the first female-led film in the spy universe. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Sharvari Wagh will play the role of a spy in Alpha

A video of Alpha has also been shared on Instagram, in which Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “The very first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program, First, Brightest, Bravest. If you look carefully, there is a jungle in every city and the alpha will always rule in the jungle". Looking at this video, it is clear that only men can be alpha. Both Alia and Sharvari are playing the role of super-agents in the film. Through this film, Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the alpha girls of the spy world.

YRF's Spy Universe

The YRF spy universe produced by Aditya Chopra includes blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3'. The films lined up for the spy universe include 'War 2', 'Pathaan 2' and 'Tiger vs Pathan' starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

