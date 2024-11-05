Sharda Sinha, famous singer, who moved many to tears with 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song | Obituary

Follow us on Image Source : X Sharda Sinha

Renowned singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday at Delhi AIIMS after battling with cancer for long time. As per the updates from the AIIMS, Sinha passed away at 9:20 PM due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia.

Sharda Sinha, 72, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department since October 25. She was in 2017 diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and was on a ventilator and died of refractory shock as a result of septicemia.

Her son, in a post, confirmed her death, saying, "Your prayers and love will always be with mother. She has been called by Chhathi Maiya to her side."

Who was Sharda Sinha?

A veteran of the music scene since the 1970s, Sharda Sinha has immensely contributed to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her musical work was recognised with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she has also been honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.

Sharda Sinha one of the most prominent musicians from Bihar. She has sung extensively in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages and those songs for the Chhath festival are all-time favourites.

Sharda Sinha and Bollywood songs

Sharda Sinha has moved many to tears with Hum Aapke Hain Koun song. She was known for her songs in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. She sang 'Taar Bijli' in Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur.

She has also immensely contributed to Bollywood music as well and sang the song "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Many songs dedicated to Chhath festival

Many of her songs that were dedicated to the Chhath festival are especially popular among the people of Bihar, and her wedding songs have become a staple feature at weddings. Several Chhath songs credited to Sharda Sinha include Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke, Hey Chhathi Maiya, Ho Dinanath, Bahangi Lachakat Jaaye, Roje Roje Ugelaa, Suna Chhathi Maai, Jode Jode Supawa, and Patna Ke Ghat Par.