Shahid Kapoor spills the beans on his film Deva being compared to iconic cult classic Deewar

Shahid Kapoor teased a connection between Deva and the 1975 iconic cult classic Deewaar, suggesting that there is a 'relevance' of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character Vijay in his upcoming movie. In Deva, Kapoor essays the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

The movie's teaser poster, which came out earlier this month, featured Shahid smoking a cigarette in front of a mural of Bachchan from Deewaar as Vijay, the feisty dockworker with a beedi dangling from his lips. When asked about the connection between Deva and Deewaar, the actor told PTI in a roundtable interview, ''this question should be for Rosshan because he was the one who chose that (visual). (But) There is a relevance (of Bachchan's Deewaar character) within the film."

Deewaar, which turned 50 on January 21, is counted among the best Hindi films of all time. Directed by Yash Chopra, the action drama was penned by Salim-Javed. The 1975 film revolved around two impoverished brothers Vijay (Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor) struggling to survive in the slums of Mumbai. When they grow up, the elder brother Vijay turns to crime while the younger one Ravi becomes an honest police officer.

Shahid, who grew up idolising Bachchan, later said he is "too small an actor to comment" on the importance of Deewaar in Hindi cinema. "A performance in a film like that makes every actor feel humble. Talking about Amit ji we have all grown up watching him, we have idolised him as a star.

The film had a strong story, very good interpersonal dynamics, great dialogues and stellar performances. It's a great memory for all of us," he told PTI. Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, Deva will hit the screens on January 31.

