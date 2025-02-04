Shahid Kapoor's Deva is a remake of this Malayalam film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, know its OTT platform

Follow us on Image Source : X Shahid Kapoor's Deva is a remake of this Malayalam film Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently in the limelight due to his recently released film Deva. The film is struggling to work its magic in theatres. For the unversed, Deva is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police. This film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Both these films have been directed by Rosshan Andrrews. While a bit of plot has been changed amongst these films, the soul remains the same.

Mumbai Police OTT

Mumbai Police was released in the year 2013. Prithviraj Sukumaran worked in the original version of the movie which was well liked by the people. Reverse from the fate of Shahid's film, Mumbai Police was made on a very low budget of 6 crores, this film did very well at the box office. Moreover, the film is also available on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai Police Story

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mumbai Police is a psychological thriller film that tells the story of Kochi City's ACP Antony Moses. He is given the name Rascal Moses for his behaviour. An interesting twist in the story comes when Moses suddenly loses his memory after a road accident.

As far as the cast of Mumbai Police is concerned, Prithviraj Sukumaran has played the lead role in the film. Apart from him, Jayasurya and Rahman are also in the movie. Many actors like Kunjan, Aparna Nair, Deepa Vijayan, Hima Davis, Captain Raju and Harish Uthaman had worked hard to make the film a success.

Deva cast and collection

Shahid Kapoor's Deva collected only Rs 5.5 crores on the first day. Made with a budget of Rs 50 crore, the film has earned Rs 21.9 crore in four days. Apart from Shahid, Deva features Pooja Hegde, Pravessh Rana and Pavail Gulati in lead roles.

