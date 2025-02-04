Sushma Swaraj's family contributed to Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel' making? Here's the whole truth

Follow us on Image Source : X Sushma Swaraj's family contributed to Thandel

The producer of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film 'Thandel' shared interesting information related to the film, which perhaps very few people would know. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her family have made a significant contribution in the production of this upcoming film. Let us know what kind of contribution this prestigious family made in the production of 'Thandel'.

Permission to use footage

'Thandel' producer Bani Vasu needed the actual footage of former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's press conference for film production. To get permission to use this footage with her name, he contacted Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj. The Swaraj family had given him permission for this with a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Bunny Vasu expressed gratitude

After getting this permission, the producer of the film Bunny Vasu wrote a note on his official Twitter account and also thanked the Swaraj family. He wrote, 'Heartfelt gratitude to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj for giving us the opportunity to showcase the commendable work of former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj, who brought back fishermen trapped in Pakistani jails in 2017 and 2018. Your support in allowing us to share the name in our true story of Raju and Satya means a lot to us.'

The story of 'Thandel' is based on a real incident

Directed by Chandu Mondeti and starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, 'Thandel' is based on a true incident in the year 2018, in which Indian fishermen were captured by the Pakistani Army and put in jail. Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made tireless efforts to bring those Indian fishermen back to the country. After her demise, her daughter Bansuri Swaraj ensured the return of those 22 fishermen safely back to their homeland. Also featuring Sundip Ved, Kishore Raju Vasistha and Shiva Alapati, the film will be released this Friday, i.e. February 7, 2025 in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

