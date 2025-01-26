Shahid Kapoor's 'Aditya-Geets's divorce' take on Jab We Met upsets fans, know whole matter here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor's divorce take on Jab We Met movie upsets fans

Whenever Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor comes out the promote a film, there is always a discussion about his classic film Jab We Met the media. This film still lives in the hearts of the people. From the songs of the movie to the acting, it is often mentioned among the audience. Recently, during an interview, the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, was asked where he would have seen Aditya and Geet today, in response to which he said that they would have been divorced in the current scenario. After the director's comment, Shahid Kapoor was also questioned on the same thing. However, his reply has not only upset Jab We Met fans but has also dived the internet.

What did Shahid Kapoor say?

Deva actor was quick with his response. 'It will be interesting that Geet and Aditya are getting fed up with each other and are preparing to get divorced. Aditya must have said, 'She is her favourite, who can tolerate her?' Shahid said in a recent interview. After this comment, social media users were seen bashing the actor.

Shahid also made it clear that he does not want to disappoint the fans. He said, 'If our director thinks that these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor.' After the actor's comment, people have divided different opinions about him. One user commented, 'If you want to know whether the two would get divorced in today's time or not, then make a sequel to the film.' Another comment read, 'I low-key agree with them.' One more user wrote, 'Don't discredit the happy ending for us. Better not say something like this please.'

When will Shahid's Deva be released?

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's work front, he will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Deva in which he is playing the role of a cop. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavel Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubra Sait. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Also Read: Akshay, Shah Rukh, Deepika, or Kangana, who is the king-queen of Republic Day releases?