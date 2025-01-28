Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's kiss scene in Deva removed by CBFC, film gets this certificate

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Deva is releasing in cinemas on January 31, 2024

Shahid Kapoor is all set for his next release, Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde. For its certification, the film went to the Censor Board but before it was granted the U/A certificate, a portion of the kiss scene was been chopped off. As per the recommendations by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), director Rosshan Andrrews has been reportedly asked to make changes in the kissing scene. Not only the kissing scene but there are several other modifications that have been suggested by the Censor Board such as changes in foul gestures and profane words.

As these changes, the final runtime of Deva stood at 2 hours, 36 minutes and 59 seconds. Deva is not Shahid's first film to face such cuts. His last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, also faced similar cuts after the Censor Board chopped off a lovemaking scene in the film.

About the film

Earlier this month, the makers of Deva unveiled its trailer on social media. In the two-minute-and-18-second trailer, Shahid is seen in a fearless cop avatar who has embarked on a mission to take revenge for the death of his fellow policeman. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist.

Apart from Shahid and Pooja, the film also stars Pavel Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubra Sait in key roles. The film also marks the return of Shahid in the action genre and his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in action. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025