Shahid Kapoor celebrates 10 years of Haider, shares montage of iconic scenes | WATCH

Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Tabu-starrer clocked 10 years on Wednesday. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor shared an iconic short sequence on his Instagram handle celebrating 10 years of the film and wrote, "wo tha, wo hai, aur wo hi rahega 10 years of Haider." Released in 2014, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet unfolds a story of a boy who returns to the Kashmir Valley at the peak of the conflict and gets tangled up in the local politics of the region.

The film garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling, cinematography, and music, making it a significant work in contemporary Indian cinema. In an intense performance by Shahid Kapoor, Haider delves deep into the psyche of a young man struggling with the loss of his father, a victim of political confusion. Kapoor's performance in the film was both intense and refined, capturing the essence of Hamlet's tragic story.

Other Starcast

The film also featured exceptional performances by Tabu, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon each contributing to the characters and the intense drama of the film. One of the film's standout elements was its music, composed by Bhardwaj himself.

The haunting melodies, particularly Gulzar's lyrics, enhanced the emotional depth of the story, creating a powerful auditory experience that complements the visual storytelling. The cinematography by Pankaj Kumar beautifully captured the stark beauty of Kashmir.

As we reflect on a decade of Haider, it stands not just as a film but as a cultural commentary on the human condition.

Accolades and awards

Shahid Kapoor bagged the Guild Award for Best Actor in Leading Role while Vishal Bharadwaj clinched the National Film Award under the Best Music Direction category in 2015. The film also won several BIG Star Entertainment awards including Most Entertaining Film, Most Entertaining Actor (Film) – Male and Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film – Female.

