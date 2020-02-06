When Shah Rukh Khan was called dirty-minded for rejecting a cringe-worthy script

Shah Rukh Khan reveals the bizzare script he has heard

There are not just good and bad scripts. There are ridiculous scripts too. At least once in their career, Bollywood stars come across a bizarre script that had left them baffled. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too has such an incident and he shared the story with film critic Anupama Chopra.

Anupama revealed this story in a short video on Film Companion's Instagram account. Talking about the absurd script, Shah Rukh told Anupama that a 'bearded, arty type director' came to him about a story of gangster and cop but with a twist. There is a common link between them and that's their ladylove. There is a cat and mouse chase. Because, gangster and cop drama. However, it is the end that will make you cringe.

Anupama in her video says, “Then the cop shoots the gangster. Alright? Somehow the wounded gangster makes his way to a train in which that girl is sitting, the one he loved. Okay. Here’s is where it gets really strange. He’s lying there wounded and he cannot find water. He’s really thirsty and he needs water. The girl is pregnant but there is no water. And therefore the only way to stop Shah Rukh from dying--and I don’t know again how this works biologically it’s impossible--but she breastfeeds him. And here I quote Shah Rukh exactly and Shah Rukh is quoting the director: ‘And at that point, the relationship between them becomes like brother and sister’''.

Seriously?

Just like all of us, SRK too couldn't believe his ears. However, he pointed out the director and told what's wrong with the scene. But, this left the man upset. He told Shah Rukh, ''What a dirty mind you have''.

The video evoked varied response from SRK fans. I was fine with gangster and police chase that was nice but breastfeeding I mean it’s so Yuck....like wtf was that ewww,” a comment read.

