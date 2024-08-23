Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS IIFA 2024 will be held from September 27 to 29.

IIFA 2024 is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and will be hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. The 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy, popularly known as IIFA will kickstart with IFFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27. It will be followed by IIFA Awards on September 28 and the festival will conclude the next day with the exclusive invitation-only event, known as IIFA Rocks.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by IIFA team, stating, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September."

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It's an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan."

Shahid Kapoor will be seen performing on the stage at IIFA 2024. Sharing his excitement, he said, ''IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I'm ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I'm beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again.''



