Shah Rukh Khan gets injured during King shoot, claims report; Mamata Banerjee prays for his speedy recovery Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly suffered injuries while filming for his upcoming film 'King' in Mumbai. The action thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Mumbai:

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly sustained muscular injuries while shooting for his upcoming film 'King' in Mumbai. This news has raised concerns among fans and well-wishers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her heartfelt wishes for the Bollywood superstar's speedy recovery.

According to media reports, the Pathaan actor suffered a back injury during an action sequence. However, he travelled to the US for the treatment, and it is being said that his injury is minor and he is recovering well.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to the X handle and prayed for SRK's speedy recovery. The tweet reads, "Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery."

Check Mamata Banerjee's X post below:

About the film 'King' and its cast

The movie revolves around the story of a mentor and a student who set out on a dangerous journey, where they must use all their survival skills to face the challenges. The action thriller film will mark the theatrical debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, who was last seen in Netflix's film 'The Archies'. The film features a large ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Fahim Fazil, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, and the Munjya actor Abhay Verma.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful comeback with three back-to-back successful movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023. He was last featured in Rajkumar Hirani's action drama film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Ryan Cretney, Boman Irani and others in the lead roles. According to IMDb, his upcoming projects include 'King', and he is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's untitled project with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

