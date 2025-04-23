Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan condemn Pahalgam terror attack: 'Ek innocent ko marna…' Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have condemned the terror attack that took place on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood actors have strongly condemned the recent terror attack that occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 26 people and left many others injured. Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and Raveena Tandon, have expressed their grief and outrage over the horrifying act of violence.

Now, prominent figures in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have also taken to social media to voice their opinion.

Shah Rukh Khan's statement

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his grief and anger over the attack, calling for justice. He wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act."

Salman Khan's reaction

Salman Khan also reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack, describing Kashmir as 'heaven on Earth' that is turning into hell due to such incidents. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai."

About the attack

The horrifying attack happened on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, when the terrorists opened fire on innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PM Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid floral wreaths on the bodies of victims killed in the terror attack.

