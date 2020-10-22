Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer DDLJ re-releases abroad

The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has clocked 25 years, and to celebrate the feat, the film distributors have re-released the film in several countries. DDLJ is being re-released in Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland.

Confirming the news, Nelson D'Souza , Associate Vice President, International Distribution, said: "On its special 25th anniversary, we are very happy to announce that we are re-releasing DDLJ so that audiences can celebrate this cult classic. Audiences all over the world will get a chance to watch the film once again on the big screen as we are planning the re-release in several key diaspora and non-diaspora global markets."

The Aditya Chopra directorial was released on October 20, 1995. It tells the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) who live in the UK. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever.

Over the past few days, many of the cast and crew member -- from SRK and Kajol to Parmeet Sethi, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Mandira Bedi -- shared their memories associated with the film on social media.

"25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25," SRK wrote on Instagram.

