Shah Bano’s family moves court against Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's Haq, claims makers didn’t seek consent

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's courtroom drama, Haq, is releasing on November 7. Days before release, the film has landed into a real-life legal soup. The family of Shah Bano, whose landmark case inspired the film, has reportedly accused the makers of Haq of breaching their privacy and proceeding with the film without consent.

Shah Bano's granddaughter has approached the court, seeking a stay on the film's release. Her grandson, Jubair Ahmad Khan, said that he was caught off-guard when Haq teaser released.

Haq lands in legal battle

Shah Bano's daughter, Siddiqua Begum, has filed a petition in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding a stay on Haq's released on November 7. Her lawyer, Tauseef Warsi, has alleged that the makers of Emraan and Yami's film have failed to obtain permission from Shah Bano’s family before using name or life story. Prior to approaching the court, Siddiqua had sent a legal notice to the production house, demanding an immediate stop to the "publication, screening, promotion, or release" of the film.

"This film is based on the landmark case of M.A. Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. For the first time in Indian history, a Muslim woman fought for maintenance and won the case... It is mandatory to obtain someone's consent before using their personal life, name, as this falls under the right to privacy,” Warsi told ANI.

Echoing the sentiment, Shah Bano’s grandson Jubair Ahmad Khan said that he learnt about a film being made about his family from the teaser. "When the teaser was released, we learned that a movie had been made about my grandmother. A lot of facts in the teaser are distorted. It is our private matter that has been given a commercial angle. They should have taken our permission. The common people will watch the movie and think it shows true events," he told ANI.

The makers of Haq, however, have maintained that the film is a fictionalised account inspired by real events.

“The disclaimer of the movie clearly says that this movie is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled 'Bano, Bharat ki Beti'. It is a fictional depiction, and it is not necessary that everything is presented factually,” argued Ajay Bagadiya, the producer’s lawyer.

What is the story of Haq, inspired from Shah Bano case?

Haq follows the historic 1985 Shah Bano case, which went on to become a historic point in India’s women’s rights and maintenance laws. In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano filed a petition in Indore seeking maintenance from her husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, who was an established lawyer. The Supreme Court’s 1985 verdict that ruled in her favour marked a landmark judgment for gender justice. However, the decision was later overruled by legislation passed under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Directed by Suparn S Verma, Haq features Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam as the estranged couple. The film also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures and backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, Haq is slated to release in theatres on November 7 - unless the court decides otherwise.

