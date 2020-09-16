Image Source : PTI Security increases outside Jalsa following Jaya Bachchan's speech on defaming Bollywood

After MP and veteran actor, Jaya Bachchan slammed those who claimed there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, there has been a constant buzz everywhere. Now, security has beefed up outside Jalsa, the Bachchans' iconic bungalow in Juhu. The police called it a precautionary measure Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday argued for government support to the entertainment industry and slammed those tarnishing its image.

"Amitabh Bachchan already has X category security cover. After the speech (in Parliament by Jaya Bachchan), we stepped up peripheral security and increased patrolling outside their bungalows in Juhu," the official said.

The Bachchans have 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' bungalows in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Pratiksha'.

The official said the security has been stepped up as precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in view of Jaya Bachchan's speech.

Bachchan’s speech, in which she used a Hindi proverb to say those defaming the industry were biting the hands that fed them, earned her fulsome praise from many of her colleagues in Bollywood that has been under a cloud since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Though Bachchan did not take any names, her speech came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

She also said she completely disagrees with those who term the entertainment industry a "gutter", a term used by actor Kangana Ranaut to describe Bollywood in a tweet last month.

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree…," she said in a speech that not just made her the toast of Bollywood but was also trending on Twitter for much of the day.

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," Bachchan said in a clear reference to Kishan's statement on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel.

