Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, actor's family break down during last rites | Video Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25, sending shockwaves throughout the industry. His funeral was held today, on October 26, with the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team attending to pay their respects and showing emotional outbursts.

New Delhi:

Currently, the Indian entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74. Known for his comedy, Shah passed away on October 25 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to kidney-related illness.

His sudden demise has shocked fans and co-stars. His funeral was held today in Mumbai, which was attended by Bollywood actors like, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Neil Nitin Mukesh along with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly breaks down

Shah's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Prior to the funeral, his body was kept for public viewing at his Bandra home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Many members of the entertainment industry attended Shah's funeral. These included Jackie Shroff, who was deeply saddened by the passing of his friend and co-star.

Actors Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, also paid tribute to him. During this time, Shah family and Rupasli were seen consoling eachother as they were unable to hold back.

Satish Shah's manager's statement

Shah's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, shared the news of the actor's sudden demise. He stated that Shah collapsed while eating lunch around 2 p.m. 'He fainted after taking a bite An ambulance arrived half an hour later, but he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital,' the manager said.

Satish Shah's career

Satish Shah's career included roles in iconic films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai remains a significant part of Indian pop culture. Despite his passing, Shah's work continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

His cheerful nature and unmatched talent have left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry that will always be remembered. His contributions to comedy and acting have touched countless lives, making him a treasured figure in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak bid farewell to Satish Shah | Watch