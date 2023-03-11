Foul play in Satish Kaushik's death? Delhi Police recovers 'medicines' from farmhouse where he stayed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Kaushik

Actor-director Satish Kaushik's sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire film industry. The actor and filmmaker was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body was brought to Mumbai on Thursday. The last riles were held at Versova crematorium. Now, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited Satish Kaushik's farmhouse, where he was staying. The police are probing the death case of the late actor and are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report.

According to ANI, the probing team recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse. "A party was organized in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist," Delhi Police sources said, adding that the organizer industrialist is also wanted in some case. "Police are going through the guest list to find out who were present in the farmhouse," they added. So far, nothing suspicious has emerged in the investigation into Satish Kaushik's death. However, the investigation is on.

Satish Kaushik was at a farmhouse in Delhi's Bijwasan when he started feeling unwell and was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram. Preliminary examination suggests that he died of a heart attack and breathed his last before he reached the hospital. The late actor's last riles were held at Versova crematorium. Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar Sham Kaushal, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor. ALSO READ: Anupam Kher bids emotional goodbye to Satish Kaushik in heartfelt video letter: 'Have to move on...

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.

He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

