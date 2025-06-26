Sardaar Ji 3: Pakistani censor board approves Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir's film, makers skip India release The main production companies of the film, White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions, have not yet made any announcement about the Pakistan release of 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is surrounded by controversies. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was seen opposite Diljit in the film's trailer. This is the reason why the whole controversy arose. After much backlash, the makers decided to skip the India release and distribute their films in overseas cinemas. Amid all this, now the Pakistani censor board has permitted to release Diljit's film there.

The Pakistani exhibitor-distributor's confirmation

According to PTI, Karachi's biggest film exhibitor Nadeem Mandviwala has confirmed that the film 'Sardaar Ji 3' will be released in Pakistan on Friday. 'The censor board has approved the film. There is a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan. But one of the producers of the film 'Sardaar Ji 3', Zain Wali, is a Pakistani. Another Pakistani film distributor, Salim Shahzad, is also a Pakistani. The film has been approved for screening because it is a Punjabi and international film; it has not been given the status of an Indian film. Sindh, Punjab (part of Pakistan) have given the green signal for screening the film in Pakistani theatres,' Nadeem said on Thursday.

Hania Aamir also posted on social media

'Sardaar Ji 3's Pakistani heroine Hania Aamir also shared a poster of the film on her social media page. Let us tell you that the main production companies of the film, White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions, have not yet made any announcement about the Pakistan release of 'Sardaar Ji 3' on their official platforms.

Diljit's explanation

Amidst the controversy of the film 'Sardaar Ji 3', Diljit Dosanjh has also put forth his side in a conversation with BBC Asian Network. 'When our film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and the situation was normal at that time. After this, many big things happened which were not in our control. See, the producers of the film decided that now this film will not be released in India, so it will be released overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money in this film,' the singer said on Tuesday.

