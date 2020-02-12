Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to travel from Bihar to Madurai for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to share screen for the first time in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will kick off the shooting of Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re in March. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and this triggered speculation of Atrangi Re being a love triangle just like Rai's last offering Zero. Refuting such rumours, Rai said the film's title means 'funnily weird'. So, I needed a cast that’d raise questions. All my characters are ‘funnily weird’ and it’s their emotional journey,” he said adding that Atrangi Re can't be slotted in one genre.

Atrangi Re will go on floors next month. The team will be shooting in Bihar before moving to Madurai. “It’s a great mix of two Indian cultures. We start shooting in a town in Bihar and move to Madurai after that,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

When asked about the casting coup, Rai said that he doesn't see casting as a task to pull off. He asserted that he looks for partners who are as ''emotionally charged'' as him on the journey. Rai says that he is lucky to get Dhanush, Sara and Akshay on-board. Rai revealed that Akshay gave the nod just 10 minutes into the narration. Tanu Weds Manu maker promises that the protagonists of his upcoming film will be like never seen before.

Rai refutes reports that say Akshay has a cameo in Atrangi Re. “It’s not a cameo, but a very special character that is important to the narrative,” he clarified

Akshay joins the team from mid-April, after Sara and Dhanush complete Bihar and Madurai schedule. The film wraps up in July. “We have a total shoot of 80-90 days,” he said.

Akshay is also co-producing the movie along with Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also marks collaboration of Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma, who have worked together for Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Return and Zero.

Interestingly, with Atrangi Re, Rai will reunite with his Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush and music composer AR Rahman.