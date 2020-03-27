Sangram Singh joins fight against COVID-19 with ‘HaraoCorona, ChampionBanona 21’ campaign

Sangram Singh is a real-life motivational coach for many schools and college youngsters.

Indian wrestler and actor Sangram Singh launched a countrywide mentorship campaign ‘HaraoCorona, ChampionBanona 21’ to help the nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is a joint initiative between Sangram and Indian NGO Yuva Unstoppable and aims to mentor children, youth and all others on some of the most pertinent issues like health and fitness, optimism, happiness, problem-solving, and crisis preparedness.

As a part thereof, health guru Sangram Singh will host online mentoring sessions every day, till the lockdown continues.

Sangram Singh kicked-off this campaign by mentoring four underprivileged students supported by Yuva Unstoppable’s Educational Scholarship Program.

As the schools and colleges remain closed, these students, like hundreds others across the country, were facing dire uncertainties and experiencing a certain loss of direction. But after virtually meeting and interacting with their mentors, the students felt much more positive, confident, focussed, and hopeful.

Inspired by the success of these mentoring sessions, Sangram Singh spearheaded this campaign with Yuva Unstoppable to reach out to many more youngsters and people in need, and positively impact them in diverse ways during this crisis. He is already a real-life motivational coach for many schools and college youngsters as well as working professionals.

“When India’s Prime Minister announced nationwide lockdown, I started thinking of ways to make the most of my self-quarantine and isolation. When I spoke to my friend Amitabh Shah and his wife Rashmi Shah, I realised that many students like their Scholarship awardees were facing a new and totally different situation amidst the suspended classes and an unprecedented health crisis. It was then that the idea about mentoring young students came to my mind”, Sangram said.

“Education is important, but it is not everything. It is very important to stay fit and healthy in life always because, in a healthy body, dwells a healthy mind. Mentoring the young and ambitious scholars of Yuva Unstoppable was a rewarding experience and one of the most productive things I did during the Janta Curfew! I now look forward to mentor many more children and youth with the support of Yuva Unstoppable in times of this pandemic”, he added.