Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's historical drama does better on Day 2, earns Rs 23 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Samrat Prithviraj has earned Rs 23 crore in two days

Akshay Kumar's historical action drama Samrat Prithviraj witnessed a rather slow start at the box office after it was released on June 3. It collected Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day and fell behind Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey's Day 1 collection. On the second day, Samrat Prithviraj witnessed a slight jump at the ticket window and earned Rs 12.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 23 crore in two days.

Read: IIFA Awards 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya match steps with Abhishek Bachchan during performance

A report in Box Office India said that for a Rs 40 crore weekend business, the Sunday numbers will have to be better by a margin of 30 percent. Earlier, Samrat Prithviraj had collected very less from advanced bookings and a majority of its collections came in towards the evening as more people started to turn up for the shows.

Read: Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

One of the major factors for Samrat Prithviraj doing less business is that it is not a youth-centric subject. Its songs have also not worked well and there wasn't a factor reeling the audience in except Akshay Kumar being the leading man. Come Monday, the film may struggle to do business, it is predicted. It is said that Samrat Prithviraj has been made at a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore or more and keeping that in mind, the makers will be hoping to earn better at the box office return.

BOI report stated that Samrat Prithviraj is doing better business in Rajasthan, UP and Bihar. Single screens are driving its biz in these areas.

Trade analyst Taran Adrash summarised that Samrat Prithviraj had the third best opening day for a theatrical release in 2022. It was behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bachchhan Paandey in terms of Day 1 numbers for a Bollywood movie.