IIFA Awards 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya match steps with Abhishek Bachchan during performance | WATCH

The IIFA Awards 2022 night was a star-studded affair. The winners were announced and many Bollywood celebrities brought the glitz and glamour to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable night. The event included performances from Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and many others. However, Abhishek Bachchan's dance act was the highlight of the night as he was joined by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya who were cheering for the Dasvi actor from the audience.

A video shared on Instagram by IIFA shows Abhishek pumping up the crowd while performing. He reaches to the place where Aishwarya is seated and the actress also joins the husband for an impromptu dance together. The lively performance from Abhishek surely got more lit with Aishwarya coming in. The couple's daughter Aaradhya also joined them in having a fun family moment at the awards show.

Abhishek is dressed in a white sherwani, jeans and sneakers for his performance. Both Aaradhya and Aishwarya match steps with Abhishek during his act.

Ahead of the awards night, the power couple also posed at the green carpet together.

The IIFA Awars wound up with Vicky Kaushal winning the Best Actor trophy for Sardar Udham and Kriti Sanon winning for her role of a surrogate mother in Mimi.

The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The event came to a close with a special tribute to music composer singer Bappi Lahiri by Shahid Kapoor. He danced on Lahiri's chartbusters like Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar, Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki and I am a disco dancer.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, producer Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani among others were also present at the ceremony.