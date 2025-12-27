Salman Khan birthday special: Top 10 highest grossing films of Bollywood’s superstar As Salman Khan marks another year in Bollywood, here’s a look at his top 10 highest grossing films that cement his legacy as Hindi cinema’s ultimate crowd-puller.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan marks another year of his unbeatable odyssey in the Hindi film industry, with his box office performance still the tallest. Lovingly referred to as the complete attraction puller of Bollywood, Salman Khan has contributed immensely to the Indian film industry with his blockbuster films.

Whether emotional dramas or high-action films, Salman Khan’s movies have encouraged people from all across India, as well as abroad, to hit the theatre seats. In Salman Khan’s birthday special, let's have a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of this superstar, the cause for his popularity.

Salman Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films

Salman Khan's top India net box office collection films:

1. Tiger Zinda Hai

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, it featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The spy thriller minted approximately Rs 339 crore net in India and emerged as one of the major grossers with over Rs 558 crore worldwide.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Released in 2015 and directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Salman's most heartfelt performance, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshaali Malhotra. The emotional drama minted about Rs 320 crore in India, while the worldwide collection crossed Rs 900 crore-plus, making it one of Salman's most loved films across the globe.

3. Sultan

The 2016 sports drama helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, alongside Anushka Sharma, shattered records in accumulating a staggering Rs 300 crores in India and Rs 614 crores worldwide, cementing Salman’s position in the box office.

4. Tiger 3

Tiger 3 brought them together for the third time on Christmas 2023 in a film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The net domestic box office was around Rs 285 crores, whereas it grossed approximately Rs 466 crores worldwide, keeping the legacy of the Tiger series alive.

5. Kick

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda, Kick raked in an approximate Rs 231 crore in India and Rs 377 crore worldwide.

6. Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar's film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Disha Patani in the leading roles, generated about Rs 210 crore within the borders of India and nearly Rs 325 crore worldwide.

7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sooraj Barjatya directed the family entertainer from 2015, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, which minted about Rs 210 crore in India and Rs 432 crore worldwide.

8. Ek Tha Tiger

The 2012 film by Kabir Khan, starring Katrina Kaif, fetched about Rs 198 crore in India, while its worldwide collection crossed Rs 334 crore. The box office launched the iconic Tiger franchise.

9. Race 3

Starring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol, Race 3 managed to collect Rs 166 crore in India and Rs 303 crore worldwide.

10. Dabangg 2

The 2012 film, directed by Arbaaz Khan and featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prakash Raj, grossed about Rs 158 crore in India, while the worldwide collection was nearly Rs 251 crore. Decade after decade, Salman Khan's box-office record has been inimitable-a legacy framed by mass appeal, loyal fans, and films that keep on ruling the numbers game.

Also Read: Jailer 2: Shah Rukh Khan to finally share screen with Rajinikanth? Here's what Mithun Chakraborty said