Salim Khan in ICU, stable but under observation at Lilavati Hospital, says doctor

New Delhi:

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on the morning of February 17. While no information was available on why he was hospitalised, his doctor has finally shared a statement on Khan's health.

"Hello everybody! Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) and an icon in himself, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra. Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status. Regards, Dr Jalil Parkar," his doctor said.

Earlier today, Salman Khan was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. The actor was seen walking out of the hospital premises with heavy security. He moved swiftly through the crowd, didn’t pause for the media waiting outside, and went straight to his vehicle. Here is the video:

Soon after, Helen, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, and Malaika-Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan were spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital. Alvira Agnihotri also arrived at the hospital. Her husband, Atul Agnihotri, was also clicked soon after. Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan's son-in-law and Arpita Khan's husband, was also clicked at Lilavati Hospital.

Also read: Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai