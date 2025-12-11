Sakshi Dhoni's throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan wins hearts, fans say 'still you look the same' Sakshi Dhoni shared a throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan from the Krrish shooting days. The post has gone viral online, with fans commenting, "You still look the same." Take a look here.

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, took fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture from the early 2000s. She posted a carousel of pictures from 2000 to 2006, but one photo caught everyone's attention. It was with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sakshi Singh gave her fans a glimpse into her early days and shared pictures with her close friends. Read on to know more details.

Sakshi Dhoni shares throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan

One picture from the carousel post features Sakshi posing with actor Hrithik Roshan. It appears to have been taken during the shoot of the 2006 film Krrish. Sakshi captioned the post as, "2000 to 2006 memories !!!"

Social media users quickly reacted to the post and praised Sakshi for her timeless beauty. One user wrote, "nothing has changed, her smile is still the same (sic)." Another added, "with hrithik roshan in 8th slide damnnn (sic)." The post has garnered more than 234 thousand likes and thousands of comments so far.

