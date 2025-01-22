Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police recovers third knife piece thrown by accused near Bandra Lake

Follow us on Image Source : X Mumbai Police has recovered the third knife piece that was thrown by Saif Ali Khan stabbing case accused after the attack

Mumbai Police is working relentlessly on the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. The accused named Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was arrested on Sunday admitted to his crime and has been sent to 5-day police custody. Now in the latest development in Saif's case, Mumbai police have recovered the piece of knife thrown by accused Mohammad Shariful near Bandra Lake. It is significant to note that Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21.

Police recovered another part of the knife that was used to attack the actor

Police seized the third piece of the knife after the Panchnama action. The accused had thrown a piece of knife used in the attack on Saif Ali Khan in a trench near Bandra Lake. Today, the police team took the accused to the Bandra Lake area. The police team stayed at the same place with the accused for about one and a half hours during which they recovered the lost part of the knife. The investigation of the case is ongoing on and amid this, police have also found Shariful Islam Shehzad's fingerprints at Saif's Bandra house.

Fingerprints found at Saif's house

A number of the accused's fingerprints were discovered in actor Saif Ali Khan's home. According to the Mumbai Police, they will be crucial to the investigation. These fingerprints were discovered on the building's stairs, the house's toilet door, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. Before entering Saif Ali Khan's building, the accused attempted to enter three other homes, but was unsuccessful, according to the police.

Saif Ali Khan's health

The actor has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21. He was admitted on January 16, at 3:00 am after he was stabbed multiple times by the accused named Shariful Islam Shehzad, who is reportedly a Bangladeshi citizen. According to Mumbai Police, he entered India through Meghalaya, stayed in West Bengal for a while and later moved to Mumbai.

