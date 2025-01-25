Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police collects actor's blood sample, clothes for investigation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence earlier this month.

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mumbai Police collected the actor's blood sample and clothes for testing and investigation. Mumbai Police sources told India TV that the clothes the accused, Shariful Islam, was wearing at the time when the actor was attacked by him, those have been taken into custody for investigation. Apart from this, blood stains were also found on the clothes worn by the accused on the night of the incident.

An official said that Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL), so that the blood stains seen on the attacker's clothes can be proved to be that of the actor. The accused in the actor's stabbing case was recently sent to police custody after his remand was extended by five days by a local court in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan attack case

This was also started earlier this month when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries. Earlier this week on Tuesday, Saif was discharged from the hospital and has been advised to rest for at least two weeks.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan also met the auto driver who took him to Lilavati Hospital. Several pictures of the actor with the auto driver went viral recently. Bhajan Singh Rana did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital.

Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni takes 'sanyaas' at Mahakumbh, video goes viral: Know her new name