Mamta Kulkarni takes 'sanyaas' at Mahakumbh, video goes viral: Know her new name

Mamta Kulkarni, a popular name in Bollywood during the '90s era, has now become a Sadhvi after she officially took a 'sanyaas'. The former Bollywood actress reached Kinnar Akhara in Mahakumbh on Friday morning where she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi at Kinnar Akhara and took blessings. There was a discussion between the two about becoming Mahamandaleshwar for about an hour. She was seen wearing a Rudraksh garland around her neck and a saffron bag hanging on her shoulder. A video of Mamta is doing rounds on social media wherein she can be seen wearing the saffron-coloured outfit, just like a Hindu monk. Her new name is Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.

On Friday, Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi went to All India Akhara President Ravindra Puri with Mamta Kulkarni. During the meeting, Mamta presented her views on religion. She also said that when Lord Ram went to the forest of Chitrakoot in search of Mata Sita, there was a dialogue between Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Kinnar Akhara has maintained complete secrecy regarding the appointment of Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar.

''Coming to Mahakumbh and seeing the grandeur of it is a very memorable moment for me. It will be my good fortune that I am also witnessing this sacred time of Mahakumbh,'' she said after her meeting.

Reacting to the same, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan said, ''Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.''

Deets about the Mamta's Akhara

In the year 2015, activist leader Lakshminarayan Tripathi established the 'Kinnar Akhara'. Lakshminarayan Tripathi along with her team started to connect the transgender community to the mainstream. The reason behind setting up the 'Kinnar Akhara' is to give respect to the 'Kinnars' in the society.

The 52-year-old Mamta was a popular household name in the 1990s. She has featured in several superhit Bollywood films including Karan Arjun, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, China Gate, and Andolan, among others. Her last Hindi film was the 2002 release, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum.

