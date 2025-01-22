Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Fingerprints of accused found in actor's house, including Jeh's room

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fingerprints of accused have been found in Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house

The Mumbai Police is investigating the attack case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Recently, the police also recreated the crime scene by visiting the actor's Bandra house, Satguru Sharan apartment. As the investigation progresses, new revelations are being made. Now the police have revealed that several fingerprints of the accused have been found at the actor's house.

Fingerprints found at Saif's house

According to the Mumbai Police, several fingerprints of the accused have been found at actor Saif Ali Khan's house, which will play an important role in the investigation. These fingerprints have been found on the stairs of the building, the toilet door of the house and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. The police also said that the accused had tried to enter three more houses before entering Saif Ali Khan's building, but he could not get entry.

The accused entered by jumping over the wall

The crime scene was recreated in and around Saif Ali Khan's house on Tuesday night. During this time it was also found out that the accused had entered Saif's building by jumping over the wall. At that time both the security guards were sleeping. There was no CCTV in the corridor of the building.

Investigation officer changed

Amidst the investigation of the attack on the actor, its investigating officer has also been changed. According to Mumbai Police, Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed in place of PI Sudarshan Gaikwad, the initial investigating officer in the stabbing incident of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's health

The actor has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21. He was admitted on January 16, at 3:00 am after he was stabbed multiple times by the accused named Shariful Islam Shehzad, who is reportedly a Bangladeshi citizen. According to Mumbai Police, he entered India through Meghalaya, stayed in West Bengal for a while and later moved to Mumbai.

