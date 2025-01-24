Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court extends accused's police custody till January 29

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked earlier this month at his Mumbai residence.

A new development has arrived in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case as Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi man accused of attacking the actor, will be in police remand till January 29. His custody has been extended for five days by a local court in Mumbai after the cops argued that they are yet to recover important evidence regarding the incident.

Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane, representing the accused, said, "Today, the Police has come forward with the Police custody of the accused. We have objected to the length (of the custody). Already the investigation has been done regarding the weapon and everything. It has been clearly stated in the court that the investigation related to the accused is over. Therefore, further Police custody is not required. The investigation regarding the inquiry and the CDR and other things for which the accused custody is not required which has been submitted before the Court. To that, certain point has been laid by the public prosecutor regarding the weapon recovery - how he has obtained, that has been raised. For which the Police custody has been granted. Face is not matching. The face structure is totally different from the present accused''

Timeline of Saif's attack case so far

Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra. Following the attack, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgeries. Earlier this week on Tuesday, Saif was discharged from the hospital and has been advised to rest for at least two weeks.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan also met the auto driver who took him to Lilavati Hospital. Several pictures of the actor with the auto driver went viral recently. Bhajan Singh Rana did not take the fare amount from the actor after he dropped him at the hospital.

