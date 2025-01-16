Saif Ali Khan's team issues official statement after stabbing attempt, urges fans to keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan's team on Thursday released an official statement after the stabbing attempt at his Mumbai residence and urged the fans to be patient. In the statement, he confirmed that there was an attempted burglary at his home. The actor urged media and fans to remain patient as the matter is under police investigation, promising to provide updates.

In the official statement, Saif Ali Khan’s team said he has come out of surgery and is out of danger and is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

“All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time, his team said in the statement.

Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

While Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, the intruder fled from the spot.

Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.

30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". He will be seen next in "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", a heist drama.