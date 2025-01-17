Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from ICU, needs to take rest for a few days: Lilavati Hospital doctors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, is fine now. COO of Lilavati Hospital, Niraj Uttamani, addressed a press conference wherein he shared a health update of the actor and said that Saif Ali Khan is doing better now but needs to take rest for a few days. Saif Ali Khan is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. Dr Nitin Dange Chief Neurosurgeon said, that Saif's condition is better, can walk now and has no problem walking. ''We have advised him to rest for a few days,'' he said.

In the press conference, the doctors informed that there was a wound on his back and he escaped serious injury by just two millimeters. He came to the hospital with his small child. ''We are monitoring his health progress and only then will we take a decision regarding his discharge. Now, it will take a week for him to recover completely. We will not talk about whether the police has sought time for Saif's statement or not,'' said the doctors.

Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries after an unidentifed man entered his house late on Wednesday night and stabbed the actor a few times. He was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Later, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan issued her official statement on the incident and requested the media to give them space to heal as a family. ''It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.

I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family, she said.