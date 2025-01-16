Saif Ali Khan attacked: Suspect jumped into actor's building from adjacent complex, say police sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: After an attack on Saif Ali Khan left him with injuries, Mumbai police sources have revealed details of the security breach involving the Bollywood actor. According to initial investigations, a suspect was seen jumping from the compound of an adjacent building into the premises of Saif Ali Khan's residence. The incident came to light after CCTV footage captured two individuals behaving suspiciously. One of them was seen entering Saif's building compound from an adjacent complex.

The Police have identified one of the two suspects who entered the actor's residence using the staircase. "The incident occurred at 2 am when the intruder scaled the wall and entered the building. He used the staircase to reach the top floor, where Saif resides. After attacking the actor, the intruder quickly fled the scene by leaping over the same wall," police sources added.

The Police have also registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections, including trespassing, following the incident. The case was filed at the Bandra Police Station, and authorities are pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, the police said.

Saif Ali Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Earlier this morning, the 54-year-old Bollywood actor was rushed to the hospital after being attacked with a knife. He received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during an alleged burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai. Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital here where he underwent surgery and was "in recovery", his representatives said.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

According to medical officials, Saif was immediately taken to the operation theatre, where he underwent a surgical procedure. Post-surgery, he has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring. They have confirmed that the actor sustained two serious injuries and two minor wounds during the incident. "A decision regarding Saif Ali Khan’s discharge will be taken after further evaluation of his condition, likely by tomorrow," medical officials added.

How was the actor attacked?

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Khan's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary" at the actor's residence. The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th-floor house in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra area. No person has been arrested so far, a senior police official said.

