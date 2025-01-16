Saif Ali Khan attacked: 'Incredibly challenging day, still trying to process...', says Kareena Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to speak about the knife attack on husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. In her statement she acknowledged that the day had been ‘incredibly challenging’ for her family and they were still trying to process how the events unfolded. Through her social media post she also requested the media to refrain from relentless speculation and coverage.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” Kapoor said.

She said that the constant scrutiny of the stabbing incident has overwhelmed them and posed a significant risk to the safety of the family and urged that the personal boundaries be respected.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” the actor wrote.

Saif Ali Khan attacked in Bandra home

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh’s room around 2.30 am.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building. The incident, which sent shockwaves through Mumbai and elsewhere and highlighted the vulnerability of even well-guarded celebrities, led to reactions from across all sectors.

Opposition leaders said even celebrities were not safe in India's financial capital and blamed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, for failing to maintain law and order. Fadnavis responded by saying that the attack was serious but it would be incorrect to call Mumbai unsafe.

(With PTI inputs)