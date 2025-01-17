Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Fresh photo of suspected attacker near Bandra station emerges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New photo of Saif Ali Khan's suspected attacker.

In a recent development in the attack incident on Saif Ali Khan, a fresh photo of the suspected accused spotted near Bandra station in Mumbai emerged. The police have so far questioned 40 to 50 people in the case of the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan. Most of the people whose statements have been recorded are acquaintances of Saif. The police also questioned Saif's staff members on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon.

The Bollywood actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed in an autorickshaw. "We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," said Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital.

He said a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk. "Khan had four main wounds, which were a little deep, two in the hand, one on the neck and the most deep and dangerous was in the spine," said the neurosurgeon, who led the team of doctors who operated on the actor.

During surgery, the doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in his spine. They noted that if the knife had gone just 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury. "So, we operated and removed it.

But from there, the spinal fluid was leaking. Due to that repair, we are keeping him under observation. Today he is doing excellent. Wounds are healing and he has no neurological deficit," Dr Dange informed.

His health parameters have improved and he has been shifted from the ICU to a special room, he said.

(With PTI inputs)