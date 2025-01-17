Saif Ali Khan attack case: New CCTV footage of actor's suspected attacker released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence

A new CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's residence has been released wherein the suspected attacker is seen going upstairs and walking towards the actor's home. As per the video, the suspected attacker was spotted on the stairs at around 1:38 am on January 16 with a backpack. His face is not visible in the video as he covered it completely with a red-coloured scaff. Earlier, an image of the suspected accused went viral on social media wherein he was seen walking downstairs after attacking the actor.

Check out the video:

Based on the CCTV footage earlier released wherein the suspected attacker was seen escaping the actor's house, Mumbai Police spotted 2 suspects. Out of them, one has been identified and now his image has also gone viral. Police sources said that the suspect came to Saif Ali Khan's building by jumping from the adjacent building.

He entered the house with the help of stairs. Police saw in CCTV footage that an unknown person entered Saif's building from the compound of another building. DCP also said that 18 teams have been formed for this investigation.

Apart from the new CCTV footage, a picture of the broken piece of knife was also released earlier today. This knife has been taken out from the body of Saif Ali Khan after surgery, the picture of which has been made public by the Lilavati Hospital administration.

Doctors of Lilavati Hospital, who operated Saif Ali Khan, also addressed a press conference earlier today and shared the health update of the actor. In the press meet, the doctor said that Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger and will be discharged from the ICU soon to a special room.

