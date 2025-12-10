Sachet-Parampara expose chats with Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik, refutes his claims on Bekhayali in viral video Music duo and couple Sachet–Parampara publicly called out composer Amaal Mallik, accusing him of repeatedly lying about the origins of Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. In an Instagram video, they said the song was "purely" their original composition, created in front of the entire Kabir Singh team.

New Delhi:

Music duo and couple Sachet-Parampara took to Instagram earlier today, publicly calling out former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik for repeatedly claiming that Bekhayali from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh originated from his references.

Sharing that "it was high time", they addressed the issue, Sachet-Parampara posted a detailed video on the matter.

Sachet-Parampara call out Amaal Mallik

In July this year, Amaal Mallik told Siddharth Kannan that Sachet-Parampara used his Bekhayali reference tracks sent on WhatsApp. He spoke about "politics" in the industry and claimed he was originally supposed to compose six songs for Kabir Singh, but ended up with just one - Yeh Aaina. Despite his comments, he said he wasn’t bitter, adding, “No. I just said well done.” His statements on Kabir Singh had gone viral back in the day.

Months later, Sachet and Parampara took to Instagram and posted a long video, slamming Amaal and demanding a public apology from him. Addressing Amaal’s long-standing allegation that Bekhayali was taken from him, the couple began their video message by saying, "Hi everyone, we are Sachet and Parampara, and this is regarding something which has become very serious now. This is regarding Mr Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims he made some time ago.” The duo further stressed that the core team of Kabir Singh was present when the songs were being discussed and finalised.

They added, “We have all the chats with Amaal Mallik; we have all the chats with the Kabir Singh team because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition.” They also shared screenshots of their chats with Amaal in the video.

They also responded to Amaal’s comment that “favourites join the label.” “We were never with T-Series, we were never part of T-Series before Kabir Singh happened,” the couple clarified, adding that Amaal, in fact, has been associated with the label since 2015.

Amaal had previously claimed someone sent the Bekhayali reference track to the duo on WhatsApp, which is how they allegedly knew what he had created. Refuting this, they asked, “We are outsiders; why would anyone favour us? Or if we have come from a small town, would someone play their song for us and expect us to make a song like that? Are you serious, Amaal Mallik?” They also questioned why, if Amaal believed the song was stolen, they congratulated them after the release: "Also, let’s assume that if you want to say we stole your song, then why were you congratulating us after the release? You were the first one texting me, saying you were waiting for our song.”

They prominently mentioned in the video that they didn’t even have Amaal’s number until the latter himself called and congratulated them after Bekhayali released. Calling out what they describe as his habit of “lying to the media,” the duo said they actually feel bad for his fans. They insisted that the music industry lauds those who are fair and good at what they do.

Sachet-Parampara demand a public apology from Amaal Mallik

Sachet-Parampara also claimed Amaal once told them in the T-Series office that “Kabir Singh is nothing,” but in the same breath said, “your Bekhayali was so fab.” They added that the song was created in Shahid Kapoor’s office, in front of both Shahid and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and that they have multiple recordings from those sessions.

“This has damaged our reputation,” they said, demanding a public apology, adding, “We want an apology from you, and in public, because you went outside. You went on your social media, asking and telling all these things.”

They ended the video note by calling for fairness and truth: “Just because these days accusations are like this - if you accuse someone, that person is deemed wrong. Please follow the truth… This could happen to us or anyone.” They said in a strong note that they won't spare anyone and would go the legal route if they claim that Sachet-Parampara used their song or vice versa.

Their caption pulled no punches either. It read, "Warning. This video could have been a 10-second video, also proving all rumours false, but for our mental peace, exposing some people was very important. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK."

Amaal Mallik is yet to react to Sachet-Parampara's video message.

