RRR 2: Ram Charan, Jr NTR to return in sequel; SS Rajamouli may not direct

The second installment of the pan-India film RRR has been confirmed and is currently in the pipeline. SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has verified the news and also revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will again feature in the sequel as the main leads. However, he also hinted at the return of SS Rajamouli and said that the director may not be helming the second chapter of the franchise directly but might be in a supervisory role.

In a recent interview with a Telugu channel, Vijayendra Prasad said that the sequel might also not be directly connected with the first chapter but likely be based on some other storyline of the pre-Independence era. He even revealed that the shoot of RRR2 will not begin until Rajamouli completes SSMB29 (SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's project together) and Mahabharat.

''We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR. This movie will feature both stars and be made to Hollywood standards. A Hollywood producer is likely to be roped in for this film. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under his supervision,'' he said.

Success of RRR

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also featured an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alia Bhatt among several others. The film was released last year in March and shattered every possible box office record in India. It collected nearly Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

Not only at the worldwide box office but the film also tasted success for its popular dance number Naatu Naatu. The song won several accolades across the globe including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Movie Award, among many others.

