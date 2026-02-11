Rohit Shetty house firing case update: Five accused sent to custody till February 17, shooter still absconding Emphasising the need to investigate the case further, the court sent all the 5 accused in Rohit Shetty house firing case to police custody until February 17.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five accused arrested in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. All five accused were produced before a special MCOCA court, which remanded them to police custody till February 17.

Police reveal alleged conspiracy behind attack

During the court proceedings, Mumbai Police informed the court that the firing was not an isolated incident but part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating fear in the city. According to investigators, accused Shubham Lonkar allegedly provided rS 40,000 to the arrested men and stayed in constant touch with them through the encrypted messaging platform Signal.

Police told the court that Lonkar had instructed the accused that 'something major' needed to be carried out in Mumbai. The The prosecution stated that the act was committed with the intention of creating terror and fear, especially by targeting a powerful Bollywood director. The police maintained that the manner in which the communication, planning, and financing were made indicated criminal activities, hence the need for the application of the MCOCA.

Weapons trail and court's observation

The police also sought custody of Shubham Lonkar's brother, Praveen Lonkar, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Baba Siddiqui case. Investigators stated that Praveen had allegedly concealed three firearms at an undisclosed location. The address of the hideout was reportedly shared by Shubham Lonkar with Asaram Fasle.

As per the Mumbai Police, Asaram Fasle was instructed to collect the firearms and hand them over to accused Swapnil Sakat. One weapon was seized from the possession of the accused individual called Aaroli Fasle, while two weapons are yet to be recovered. Further, the police told the court that one of the three guns allegedly used for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house is yet to be recovered.

Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, the court observed that although the incident might appear trivial, it might prove to be the tip of the iceberg, which could extend to a bigger criminal network. Hence, emphasising the need to investigate the case, the court sent all the accused to police custody until February 17.

The shooter is still absconding.

