Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests weapon supplier Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested another accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house. Read on to know more details.

New Delhi:

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested another accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The arrest marks a fresh development in the case, even as the main shooter remains untraced.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the accused played a key role in the incident by supplying the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty’s house. Officials said the arrest was made as part of the ongoing investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the attack.

Weapon supplier arrested in Rohit Shetty firing case, to be produced before court

In a statement, the Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, “The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing.”

The Crime Branch team will produce the accused before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai later today. Officials added that prior to this arrest, four other individuals had already been taken into custody in connection with the case, and their police custody is set to end today.

More details about Rohit Shetty shooting case

Investigators have been working to piece together the chain of events leading up to the firing. On February 3, Mumbai Police traced the scooter used in the incident to a man from Pune. Police sources said the man had allegedly sold the scooter a few days earlier to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He also reportedly took Gayaki’s signature on a plain piece of paper at the time of the transaction.

According to the police, Gayaki, along with another accused Samarth Pomaji, later left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The two were allegedly acting on instructions received from gangster Shubham Lonkar. Sources said the accused were unaware of the shooter’s identity during the period between purchasing the vehicle and transporting it to Mumbai.

Police sources further stated that it was Lonkar who directed the shooter to collect the scooter from the designated spot and carry out the firing. They added that a similar pattern had been observed in earlier crimes as well, where multiple small groups were used to execute a single offence.

Meanwhile, the person who allegedly opened fire at Rohit Shetty’s residence is still absconding. Officials said further investigation is underway.

