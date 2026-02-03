Rohit Shetty house firing case: New CCTV visuals show suspect near director's Juhu residence | Watch A new CCTV footage has surfaced where the accused who fired shots at Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence can be seen fleeing from the spot.

New Delhi:

Four shots were fired outside the director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence on Sunday, February 1. He was present at his residence when the gunshots were fired, but he escaped the injury narrowly. Around 2 PM on the day, Mumbai Police detained 5 suspects and also their identifies were made public.

Now a new CCTV footage has surfaced where the accused who fired shots at Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence can be seen fleeing from the spot. The person who can be seen speeding away on a scooter is the same accused.

Watch the video here:

Rohit was at home at the time of firing

India TV sources confirmed that filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty was at home during the time of firing. According to the complaint filed by the security guard on duty with the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of February 1, 2026, at about 12:45 am, when he was sitting along with another bodyguard, Waheed Malik, in the lobby of Shetty Towers, where Shetty resides, while police bodyguard Ashish Rane was having his meal on the sixth floor of the building. Rohit Shetty was resting on the seventh floor of the same building.

Complainant alleges shots were fired with the intent to kill Rohit Shetty

The complainant informed police constable Ashish Rane about the incident over the phone, following which Rane arrived at the gate and alerted the local police. Soon after, officers and staff from Juhu Police Station reached the spot, were briefed about the incident, and the complainant accompanied them to the police station to formally lodge the complaint.

In his statement, the complainant expressed his firm belief that the unidentified individual fired towards the residence with the intention of killing film director Rohit Shetty. He stated that at around 12:45 am on February 1, 2026, an unknown person wearing a black jacket and white trousers fired five rounds from a pistol-like firearm from near the compound wall in front of Shetty Towers on Road Number 10, where Rohit Shetty resides, thereby attempting to murder him.

The complainant further stated that the above statement, which was typed on a computer in the Marathi language, was read out to him, and that it was true and correct as per his version.

