RJ Mahvash posts several videos with Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours | WATCH The whole country celebrated India's victory in the final match of the Champions Trophy. On this occasion, Yuzvendra Chahal also looked excited with his mystery girl. Glimpses of this have been shared by none other than his rumored girlfriend herself.

On Sunday, the final match of the Champions Trophy panned out in India's favor. Mein In Blue registered a spectacular victory by defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja scored the last run, after which the celebration of victory began in India. Enthusiasm was also seen among the people who came to watch the match. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also arrived with his rumoured girlfriend to watch this tough match. Many videos and pictures of both of them went viral from this match. Fans also got very excited to see both of them together in the Dubai stadium. Both of them celebrated India's victory together and glimpses of this have been posted by RJ Mahvash herself on her Instagram handle.

These glimpses were shown first

Yes, the RJ has shown moment-by-moment reports in the final match of the Champions Trophy. She has also made a special post with many stories on Instagram. In one picture, Mahvash is seen holding the Indian flag and she is cheering for Rohit Sharma. In the second glimpse, she looked a little sad due to Virat Kohli's dismissal, but then her face lit up with happiness on India's victory and she posted a cute picture of herself and Yuzvendra amidst the showers of firecrackers and looked excited.

Mahvash first posted a video in which she showed a glimpse of herself and Yuzvendra with firecrackers. Yuzvendra is also seen saying something while looking at her. While showing these glimpses, Mahvish wrote in the caption, 'Told you that I will come back after winning. I am lucky for Team India.' Currently, both of them are seen sharing very close moments in these glimpses.

See the post here:

Social Media reacts

After seeing these glimpses, people are making various speculations. Some are talking about the love growing between the two, while some are saying what will happen to Dhanashree now. A comment read, 'What were you talking about with Chahal.' A person jokingly wrote, 'Hello, I am Dhanashree's neighbour, she has eaten surf.' Another person wrote, 'She won Chahal Bhaiya's heart.' One person wrote, 'It seems that Chahal Bhaiya will agree only after making the entire property zero.' Another person wrote, 'Chahal Bhai is playing the real match.'

Also Read: Anushka Sharma hugging Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy win elates netizens | Watch